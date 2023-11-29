28.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Train fares hiked again

Anjum Wahab
By Anjum Wahab
|

TOP NEWS

Anjum Wahab
Anjum Wahab

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways once again jacked up fares of freight trains from December 1, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the government has jacked up freight train fares by 5 per cent from December 1.

Earlier in September, Pakistan Railways hiked passenger train fares after a massive rise in petrol and diesel prices.

Pakistan Railways hiked the fares by 5%. The hike was approved for all trains including shuttles, passenger, express and freight.

During the last 3 months, fares of passenger and freight trains were increased by 25% by the railway ministry. The previous hikes were made on August 10 by 10% and in September 2.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.