Train fares hiked again

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways once again jacked up fares of freight trains from December 1, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the government has jacked up freight train fares by 5 per cent from December 1.

Earlier in September, Pakistan Railways hiked passenger train fares after a massive rise in petrol and diesel prices.

Pakistan Railways hiked the fares by 5%. The hike was approved for all trains including shuttles, passenger, express and freight.

During the last 3 months, fares of passenger and freight trains were increased by 25% by the railway ministry. The previous hikes were made on August 10 by 10% and in September 2.