Pakistan Railways announces 50% travel discount for THESE passengers

Pakistan Railways has announced a major relief for journalists’ families, introducing a 50 percent discount on train travel for the spouses of working journalists across its network, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued after approval from the CEO/Senior General Manager of Pakistan Railways, the concession will be applicable to the wives of eligible journalists, allowing them to avail a 50 percent discount on up to ten single journeys.

The discount will be available on all trains and classes, though certain premium services have been excluded from the facility. These include the Green Line, Pak Business Express, and Shah Hussain Express, where the concession will not apply.

Officials stated that eligible individuals will be required to present the necessary documentation to avail the discount. The move is aimed at providing financial relief and easing travel for the families of journalists.

The decision reflects Pakistan Railways’ effort to extend support to the media community, while also maintaining clear guidelines on the scope of the concession.

Pakistan Railways Relief Package Announced After Petrol Price Hike

Earlier, in a significant move to shield the public from the recent petrol price hike, the Prime Minister of Pakistan announced a comprehensive relief package for railway passengers.

Despite a huge rise in international petroleum prices and a subsequent hike in domestic diesel rates, the government has decided to absorb the financial impact rather than passing it on to the commuters.

The decision comes at a time when the country is grappling with the repercussions of a global energy crunch. A recent hike in petrol and diesel prices had sent shockwaves through the transport sector. Traditionally, such increases trigger a “domino effect”:

Rising Logistics Costs: As fuel prices climb, the cost of moving goods via trucks and lorries spikes.

Public Transport Inflation: Private bus services and intra-city transporters often hike fares immediately to maintain profit margins.

Supply Chain Strain: Increased transport costs typically lead to “cost-push inflation,” raising the prices of essential commodities like milk, vegetables, and grains.

The Decision: Absorbing the 30% Shock

In light of these rising operational expenses, Pakistan Railways had initially calculated that a 30% increase in fares was inevitable to bridge the budgetary gap. However, the Prime Minister intervened, strictly prohibiting any fare hikes across all service tiers.

Key Highlights of the Relief Package:

Zero Fare Increase: No price hikes for Economy or AC classes.

Freight Stability: To support the business community and keep the price of essential goods stable, freight train charges will remain unchanged.

Fiscal Responsibility: The government will shoulder an additional financial burden of 6 billion PKR until June 30th to cover the deficit.

Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, lauded the Prime Minister’s directive, noting that the move was aimed at keeping rail travel accessible for the common man during these testing economic times.

“The Prime Minister has won the hearts of the passengers. This is a gift to the people, ensuring that railway travel remains within everyone’s reach despite the global energy crisis,” Abbasi stated.

By freezing railway fares, the government aims to provide a reliable and affordable alternative to road travel, effectively mitigating some of the hardships caused by the broader fuel price hike.

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