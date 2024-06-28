web analytics
36.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 28, 2024
Pakistan Railways launches ‘summer vacation’ train

Pakistan Railways has announced summer vacation special train to accommodate the increased number of passengers during the holidays.

The newly introduced “summer vacation special train” will operate between Karachi and Rawalpindi. The special train is scheduled to depart from Karachi at 8:45pm and is expected to reach Lahore by 3:40pm the following day.

The special train will commence its first journey from Rawalpindi on July 5 at 12:30pm.

The train is equipped with 17 coaches to cater to the diverse needs of passengers.

The coaches include 2 AC business class van, 2 AC standard class, 12 economy class coaches and 1 power van.

