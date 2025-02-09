Pakistan Railways to outsource seven more trains to private sector

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways has decided to outsource seven more passenger trains to the private sector, citing sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

The bids for trains auction will be received up to February 25, according to sources.

The railways have decided to handover seven trains, Hazara Express, Karachi Express, Farid Express, Bahauddin Zakaria Express, Sukkur Express, Rawalpindi Express and Mohenjo Daro Express to the private sector, sources said.

The railways authorities have clarified that these trains will not be privatized but outsourced to the private sector. “The outsourcing will help in improving facilities for passengers and better revenue generation,” officials said.

Recently, Pakistan Railways announced 5% hike in fares for passenger express trains, effective from February 5.

The decision to jack up the train fare came after surge in fuel prices, and it will apply to all classes of train tickets, Pakistan Railways clarified.

The increased fares will also be applicable to saloon services and outsourced trains, officials said.

The development came after the federal government announced new petrol and diesel prices for the next fortnight, hiking fuel prices by Rs 7 per litre.

As per a notification issued, the price of petrol was raised by Rs 1 per litre. The new price of petrol was set at Rs. 257.13 per litre

The price of high-speed diesel was increased by Rs7 per litre. The new price for high-speed diesel was set at Rs 267.95 per litre.