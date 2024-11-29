Pakistan Railways post record revenue growth

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways has reported an unprecedented surge in revenue, achieving a historic benchmark in its financial performance, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan Railways CEO Aamir Ali Baloch, the state-owned enterprise generated Rs 33 billion in revenue over the past five months, reflecting a 14 percent (pc) year-on-year growth compared to the Rs 29 billion recorded during the same period last year.

This represents an incremental revenue gain of over Rs 4 billion, underscoring enhanced operational efficiency and strategic revenue optimization.

In addition, the CEO highlighted encouraging prospects for the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project, indicating that groundwork is expected to commence by March 2025, positioning the organisation for long-term infrastructure growth and profitability.

The robust financial performance cements Pakistan Railways’ trajectory towards sustainable development and operational resilience within the transport sector.

In June 2024, Pakistan Railways achieved a record high in revenue, with the organisation reporting earnings of Rs 88 billion at the end of the financial year 2023-24.

During the last year, the revenue of Pakistan Railways increased to more than Rs 88 billion, up from the previous Rs 63 billion, marking a 40 percent increase in revenue compared to the last financial year.

Such revenue has never been recorded in the history of Pakistan Railways.

Initially, the government set a revenue target of Rs 73 billion for the department at the beginning of the financial year.

The department earned Rs 47 billion from passenger trains, Rs 28 billion from goods vehicles, and more than Rs 13 billion from land and other sources.

CEO Aamir Baloch credited this achievement to the tireless work of the employees and expressed determination to increase the income to Rs 1 trillion next financial year.