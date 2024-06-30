Pakistan Railways reaches record revenue during FY 2023-24

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has reached a record high in revenue, with the organization reporting earnings of Rs 88 billion at the end of the financial year 2023-24, ARY News reported on Sunday.

During the last year, the revenue of Pakistan Railways increased to more than Rs 88 billion, up from the previous Rs 63 billion, marking a 40 percent increase in revenue compared to the last financial year.

Such revenue has never been recorded in the history of Pakistan Railways.

Initially, the government set a revenue target of Rs 73 billion for the department at the beginning of the financial year.

The department earned Rs 47 billion from passenger trains, Rs 28 billion from goods vehicles, and more than Rs 13 billion from land and other sources.

CEO Railways Aamir Baloch credited this achievement to the tireless work of the employees and expressed determination to increase the income to Rs 1 trillion next financial year.