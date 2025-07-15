Pakistan Railways to privatize 11 trains: sources

web analytics
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has decided to privatize its 11 trains, sources said on Tuesday.

Sources said that commercial management of these trains will be handed over to the private sector. “The decision has been taken in the interest of improved travel facilities and increased revenue generation,” railway sources said.

According to sources, Hazara Express, Bahauddin Zakaria Express, Millat Express, Subak Kharam Express, Rawal Express, Badar Express, Ghori Express, Ravi Express, Thall Express, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Moenjo Daro Passenger trains will be given to the private sector under the decision.

“Intending firms have been asked to submit their bids by August 12,” according to sources. The bids will be opened on the same date, according to railways sources.

The Pakistan Railways in February this year decided to outsource seven passenger trains to the private sector.

The railways decided to handover seven trains, Hazara Express, Karachi Express, Farid Express, Bahauddin Zakaria Express, Sukkur Express, Rawalpindi Express and Mohenjo Daro Express to the private sector, sources said.

The railways authorities had clarified that these trains will not be privatized but outsourced to the private sector.

Post Views: 34
