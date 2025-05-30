Pakistan Railways records Rs83bn revenue in 11 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has achieved a record revenue of approximately Rs 83 billion over the past 11 months, representing an increase of almost Rs 6 billion compared to the same period last year, officials stated.

Out of the total revenue, passenger trains contributed Rs42 billion, while freight trains generated Rs29 billion. According to Pakistan Railways officials, an additional Rs12 billion was earned through other sources.

Giving breakup, the officials said that Karachi Division led with Rs13 billion from passenger trains and Rs25 billion from freight trains.

Lahore Division stood second, earning Rs10 billion revenue from passenger trains and Rs0.75 billion from freight trains. Both Rawalpindi and Multan Divisions recorded around Rs4 billion each from the passenger sector.

The Pakistan Railways witnessed an improvement as compared to the same period last year, when it earned around Rs77 billion.

Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi said that Pakistan Railways will be put back on its feet with hard work and dedication.

Earlier, the Pakistan Railways has inducted 30 new high-speed and high-capacity freight wagons into its network to modernize Pakistan’s freight transport system and support the business community.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Lahore Cantt Railway Station on Friday, where Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Railways, Aamir Ali Baloch, announced that the new wagons have been designed to meet international standards and cater to the growing demands of the trading sector.

Each wagon has the capacity to carry 60 tons of cargo, a development hailed as revolutionary for the country’s freight operations.

“This is a significant leap forward in making our freight system more efficient and competitive,” Baloch said. “The wagons are entirely manufactured in Pakistan, reflecting a strong boost for the local industry.”

He stated that Pakistan Railways aims to induct a total of 850 new freight wagons by the end of this year. Of these, 250 wagons have already been integrated into the system, with the remaining expected to be operational by December 31.

Highlighting the economic advantages of rail transport, the PR CEO added that freight charges via railway remain lower than those of road transport, offering a cost-effective and reliable solution for traders.