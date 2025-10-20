Pakistan Railways reservation office timings changed

Pakistan Railways has reviewed the operating hours for its reservation offices in the city of Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan. Under the new schedule, the booking offices in the said cities will be open from 8:00 am to 12:00 midnight.

Railways officials stated that the initiative is aimed at facilitating increasing passenger traffic and improving customer services, especially for those who are unable to visit during standard office timings.

Railways authorities have advised the commuters to take advantage of the updated schedule and they also reaffirmed their commitment to improving service quality.

Passengers in Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan have been encouraged to make full benefit of the updated schedule and share feedback to help guide future improvements.

Pakistan Railways Revenue increases

Pakistan Railways has generated Rs 13.547 billion in revenue by leasing its valuable commercial and agricultural land over the past five financial years, aiming to transform the department into a profitable entity.

“The department has been leased out around 14,042 acres of railway land for various purposes through competitive bidding,” an official from the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The official said that Pakistan Railways leases its land through open auctions under the Railway Property and Land Rules, 2023, which were approved by the Federal Cabinet.

He said the efforts to generate non-fare revenue are being led by the Real Estate Development and Marketing Company (REDAMCO), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Railways.

To a question, the official said the department has also decided to accelerate its ongoing anti-encroachment operations against land grabbers nationwide to reclaim railway land from individuals, groups, and even business organizations.

Under the directives of Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, anti-encroachment operations have been launched across the railway network. A joint procedural order was issued to all divisional superintendents for the retrieval of encroached land.