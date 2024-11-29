Pakistan Railways shares update about Mohen Jo Daro Express

As per details, the Mohen Jo Daro train will now travel from Kotri to Rohri by bypassing Karachi.

This decision has left the residents of Karachi, Thatta, and Sujawal without access to the Mohenjo Daro Express.

Previously, the train was being operated from Karachi and passing through Dhabeji, Jungshahi, and Jhimpir before reaching Kotri. From where, it proceeded to Sehwan Sharif, Dadu, Larkana, and finally Rohri.

The move follows earlier decisions to eliminate stops for other trains like Ghous Bahauddin Zakariya Express and Bolan Mail at Thatta and Jungshahi, sparking discontent among the local population.

Residents have urged railway authorities to reverse these decisions and restore the train stops, highlighting the impact on their travel convenience and accessibility.

In October 2020, it was reported that the Pakistan Railways had decided to outsource commercial management of eight passenger trains to the private sector in order to provide better passenger facilitation to the travellers.

The railway department sought proposals from the private sector for the outsourcing of commercial management of the passenger trains.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the railway department said that eight passenger trains are being privatised.