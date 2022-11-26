Pakistan Railways slashes cargo train fares

LAHORE: In a good move, Pakistan Railways has slashed the fares of several cargo trains, ARY News reported.

The decision to slash cargo train fares was taken in a meeting chaired by Federal Railways Minister Saad Rafique in Lahore.

According to PR spokesperson, the fares for all container stock between Lahore and port areas have been slashed on the directions of Saad Rafique.

Earlier in October, the authorities increased the fares of all classes of trains due to inflation.

According to the notification, the fare of AC sleeper class of Khyber Mail running between Karachi and Peshawar via Lahore had been increased to Rs11,000.

The AC business class fare had been increased to Rs8,000 and the AC standard class fare has been increased to Rs7,000. The fare of the economy class was increased to Rs3,000.

