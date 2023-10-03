Pakistan Railways start upgradation of five major stations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has started upgradation of five major railway stations across the country on modern lines to facilitate the passengers and help the department to generate more revenue.

According to a Railways official, the stations included Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Quetta, while the department was taking other steps to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways and would provide maximum facilities to the masses.

“The purpose is to make them commercial hubs for business activities and facilitate the passengers,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The official noted that the government has allocated Rs50 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), in last three years for the up-gradation and renovation of railway stations across the country.

The official said the renovation of the railway stations had been approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and the department had already upgraded six railway stations in different parts of the country.

The names of the upgraded railway stations were Bahawalpur, Raiwind, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal and Gujranwala.

The basic aim of the upgradation was to facilitate the passengers and improve the outlook and modernize them. Pakistan Railways had upgraded the passenger waiting halls, prayer area, operation offices, water filtration plant, toilets, passenger shelter, platforms, ticket counters, parking area and external development work.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting in Islamabad today, caretaker Railways Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar said Pakistan Railways is pursuing three pronged strategy i.e. safety, efficiency and self-reliance for its revival and expansion.

He said existing infrastructure, rolling stock, factories and railway stations will be improved through private sector investments. The Minister said Pakistan Railways took several initiatives to cut the cost and enhance its revenue.