Pakistan Railways suspends trains in Sukkur amid heavy rains

SUKKUR: Amid heavy rains, the Pakistan Railways authorities have suspended trains for the Sukkur division, ARY News reported.

The rail traffic is badly affected in Sindh after heavy rains and now the PR has suspended trains for the Sukkur division as the MET office has predicted more rains for the already flooded region as a precautionary measure.

The PR administration said due to continued rain railway track between Gambat and Tando Masti is submerged in rainwater.

On the other hand, the passengers at the Sukkur railway station, waiting for the trains, complained that there is no station master or staff at the station. They have no information about the suspension of rail traffic in Sukkur division.

Read more: Pakistan-Iran train service partially restored: officials

Earlier, the flood-hit Balochistan province lost its rail link with the rest of the country. Most of the roads connecting the province to other parts of the country have already been washed away.

On Sunday, Jaffar Express which started its journey in Quetta could not travel beyond Kolpur and had to return back to Quetta. Seeing the situation, PR had suspended rail traffic towards Balochistan.

Comments