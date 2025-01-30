Pakistan Railways announces new tickets refund policy

The Pakistan Railways has announced a new refund policy for tickets purchased from POS counters and online through RABTA, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, passengers, who bought tickets through Point of Sale (POS) counters, will be able to get a refund of up to 90 percent within 48 hours before the departure of the train.

“80 precent refund is allowed up to between 24 hours and 48 hours before departure of the train,” as per the Pakistan Railways.

Passengers will be allowed a refund of 70 percent within 24 hours before their train’s departure.

Passengers will be allowed 50 percent refund within two hours of departure of their train.

In case a train is cancelled or more than six hours late, the Pakistan Railways will give a full refund to passengers which they will be able to collect from the POS counters.

Passengers will need to show their original ticket along with a copy of their CNIC copy to get a cancellation slip and a full refund.

Passengers, who purchased tickets online, will get their refund online i.e., the service provider who received the payment at the time ticket’s booking, according to the Pakistan Railways notification.

The refund policy for online ticket purchasers is the same as those who bought tickets from POS counters.

However, online purchasers will not be allowed a refund after their train’s departure.

“There will be no cancellation of online ticket when departure time of the train is less than 1 hour and 30 minutes,” as per the notification.