Pakistan Railways to digitalise locomotive records in 2 months

The Ministry of Railways has decided to digitalise all records of the locomotives and shift on Fuel Management System.

Caretaker Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar directed railway officials to ensure the latest facilities at Railways hospitals, across the country.

He gave these directions while chairing a meeting at Railways Headquarters in Lahore today, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister also instructed the officials to shift the usage of fuel on Fuel Management System within two weeks.

The meeting decided to open all railways hospitals to the general public from next month. It was also decided to transfer all electricity meters in Railways colonies to distribution companies.

Tarar also instructed the officials to shift the usage of fuel on Fuel Management System within two weeks.

The meeting concluded with the decision to digitize all record of railway engines within two months.

Earlier, the railway management decided to expand the network of its express trains to 96 by December 25, running all over the country to better felicitate the commuters.

“Before completing the network of 96 trains over the entire railway network, the last year the figure of trains is 86 which will be improved after the concentrated efforts of the department,” an official in the Ministry told the state news agency.

He said the facilities being provided to the passengers at railway stations include waiting rooms, vending stalls, station restaurants, wheelchairs, an information desk, computer reservation facilities, a public address system to inform the public about the arrival and departure of trains, provision of paramedics and 1st aid facility, online reservation facility, passenger insurance service and revival of help desks at stations facilities in trains.

To a question, he said the overall punctuality ratio of trains has improved from 76 to 93 per cent in three months owing to close monitoring and stern measures taken by Pakistan Railways at the divisional and ministry levels.

He said, “Pakistan Railways is also set to introduce the ‘Train Driver Assistant System’ (TDAS) to help train drivers a clear view of the railway tracks up to an impressive distance of 700 meters.”

“The technology aims to enhance the safety, punctuality and efficiency of train operations during adverse weather conditions, particularly in the presence of dense smog and fog,” he added.

The system, he said, “TDAS is set to revolutionize the way trains navigate through foggy landscapes. It promised not only to avert potential accidents but also to facilitate smooth train travel when visibility is severely compromised.”