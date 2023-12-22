Pakistan Railways to introduce fuel track management system

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways on Friday decided to introduce a fuel track management system to monitor and optimise fuel supply, aiming to curtail expenditures.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Pakistan Railways Secretary Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, at the PR headquarters. The meeting was attended by PR Chief Executive Officer Aamir Baloch and other senior officers.

The shift to an online fuel management system was emphasised, with exploration of various fuel supply options and collaboration with oil marketing companies.

The PR chairman ordered the installation of electric meters in residential units at the railways colonies and urged acceleration of transitioning the railway network to solar power.

The meeting highlighted efforts to enhance healthcare facilities, with plans to open railway hospitals in Quetta on December 25 and Peshawar on December 31 for public access.

To bolster medical services, an advertisement has been issued to hire doctors and allied health staff on a sharing basis at the Karen Hospital. The PR administration was instructed to compile departmental temporary labour appointment (TLA) employee lists by division, eliminate non-essential categories and vacant resident seats, and continue recruitment aligned with the railway requirements.

In a move to improve passenger amenities, the meeting decided to install executive toilets at major railway stations. Additionally, the development of acquiring land for the Thar coal project was reviewed, emphasising the railway’s commitment to sustainable practices.