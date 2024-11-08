web analytics
Pakistan Railways to launch two special trains

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to launch two special trains to facilitate the Sikh community for their annual event, ARY News reported.

The first special train will depart from Karachi on 12th November at 10:30 PM. Additionally, a shuttle train will start its journey from Larkana at  midnight and merge with the Karachi special train at Rohri station. Pakistan Railways has made this arrangement to ensure smooth travel for pilgrims coming from different regions.

The second special train is scheduled to depart from Nankana Sahib on 16th November at 4:00 PM. For the return journey, a shuttle train will leave from Rohri and head towards Larkana.

These special trains have been organised to accommodate Sikh pilgrims and provide them with convenient travel options for attending the annual religious event at Nankana Sahib.

Similarly on 4 Nov, Pakistan Railways announced to run a special train from Karachi to Raiwind in an attempt to facilitate the participants of Tableeghi Jamaat.

The ministry aimed to generate approximately Rs 8.5 million the newly special service to achieve the fiscal year (2024-25) revenue target of more than Rs100bn.

Earlier in September, Pakistan Railways announced a 50 per cent concession in  fares to facilitate specially-able persons traveling in all express and passenger trains

According to an official of Railways Ministry, the concession will be granted upon producing Computerized National Identity Card bearing disability logo.

He said that a 50 percent discount has also been offered to the attendant accompanying visually impaired persons.

