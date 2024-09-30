Pakistan Railways offers 50pc concession for specially-abled persons

Pakistan Railways is offering a 50 per cent concession in rail fares to facilitate specially-able persons traveling in all express and passenger trains, official of the PR said on Monday.

According to an official of Railways Ministry, the concession will be granted upon producing Computerized National Identity Card bearing disability logo.

He said that a 50 percent discount has also been offered to the attendant accompanying visually impaired persons.

On September 23, the ministry of railway increased the ticket price up to 50 percent for the citizens.

Read more: WATCH: Pakistan Railways’ employees caught stealing diesel from depot

As per the reports, Pakistan Railways increased the ticket price from 10 to 50 percent for the economy class passengers which further effect the citizens financially.

The Railway Department increased the fares of trains from Karachi to Hyderabad, Tando Adam and Tando Jam, Kotri.

Moreover, the train from Lahore to Sialkot, Narowal, Narang Mandi and from Faisalabad to Pindi also see revised fares for economy class.

Economy class fares for shorter distances up to 250 km were also increased by 10 to 20 percent.