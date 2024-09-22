WATCH: Pakistan Railways’ employees caught stealing diesel from depot

A video showing Pakistan Railways’ employees stealing diesel from Karachi Railway depot has surfaced online.

In a video available with ARY News, three employees of Pakistan Railways including an engine driver can be seen stealing the diesel from Karachi Cantt Railway Station depot.

Sources say that the suspects had been involved in diesel theft for the past three months. The accused have been arrested, and a case has been registered at the Cantt police station.

Read more: Pakistan Railways announces reduction in train fares

Earlier, the railway department decided to operate 10 passenger trains under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

According to Pakistan Railways officials, the first phase of the privatisation will commence soon and 10 trains will be handed over to private operators under the PPP mode.

The Pakistan Railways asked the interested parties to submit their applications. The technical bids will be opened on the same day.