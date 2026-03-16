Pakistan Railways To Run Four Special Trains on Eidul Fitr

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways will run four special train services to assist passengers traveling to their hometowns for the upcoming Eidul Fitr 2026 celebrations.

Railway officials stated that these special trains are being introduced to accommodate the high number of passengers during the festive period, reduce congestion on regular services, and ensure smoother travel between major cities.

Special trains are a common practice during peak travel times such as Eid to provide safer and more convenient journeys for travelers.

First Eid Special Train

The first train will depart from Lahore at 7:30 pm on March 16 and arrive in Karachi at 3:45 pm on March 17, making stops in Okara, Sahiwal, and Khanewal.

Second Eid Special Train

The second service will operate from Quetta to Rawalpindi on March 17, with scheduled stops at Sukkur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, and Lahore.

Third Eid Special Train

Another train will travel from Karachi to Peshawar on March 17.

Fourth Special Train

The fourth special service will run from Karachi to Lahore on March 18.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Railways increased ticket fares for economy and air-conditioned classes by 5% and 10% respectively, in response to the recent surge in petrol and diesel prices.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways also confirmed that cargo train rates will rise by 20%. The new fares came into effect from Monday, March 9, though advance bookings will remain unaffected.

The spokesperson added that the railways will absorb the additional operational costs for passenger services.

The fare adjustments follow the government’s decision to raise petrol and high-speed diesel prices by Rs55 per litre, the largest increase to date, as Pakistan experiences the first direct economic effects of the US-Israel conflict on Iran.

The ex-depot price of high-speed diesel is now Rs335.86 per litre, up nearly 20%, while petrol prices have increased approximately 17% to Rs321.17 per litre.