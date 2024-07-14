web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, July 14, 2024
- Advertisement -

Pakistan railways to run special Train for Muharram

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Pakistan Railway has announced the operation of a special train from Kotri to Rohri on the 8th of Muharram to facilitate travelers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the notification issued by the Railway Department, the special train will depart from Kotri at 2 PM, ensuring that passengers can reach their destinations in a timely and convenient manner.

This special service is part of the Railway Department’s efforts to accommodate the increased travel demands during Muharram, allowing pilgrims to attend religious observances and ceremonies.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Railways has launched a special train service from Karachi in response to the increasing demand during the summer vacation season.

The summer vacation special train commenced its journey today, even though two hours behind schedule, carrying more than 1,000 passengers.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.