Pakistan reach ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Super 6 stage

Eyman Fatima scored a brilliant half-century as Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to reach the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Super 6 Super Six stage.

Pakistan completed the run chase inside 11 overs in the fixture Potchefstroom in South Africa.

The batter made 62 from 35 balls with 10 fours and two sixes to her name.

She put on a 100-run opening stand with Shawaal Zulfiqar (32 from 30 balls). She was named the Player of the Match.

Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to 97-6 with Anosha Nasir taking two wickets.

Skipper Kelis Ndhlovu top scored with her 35-ball 42 with seven fours to her name.

Pakistan will play Ireland and New Zealand in the Super 6 Group 2 on 23 and 24th January at Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom.

