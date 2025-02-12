Agha, Rizwan power Pakistan to tri-nation series final with historic chase

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman smashed outstanding hundreds as the home side beat South Africa by six wickets here at National Stadium Karachi and propelled into the final of the tri-nation series.

Agha and Rizwan’s record fourth-wicket partnership helped Pakistan chase a record 353-run target with four wickets and six balls remaining.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the final at the same venue on February 14.

Earlier batting first, South Africa posted 352-5 thanks to fifties from captain Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke and Heinrich Klaasen.

After opting to bat first, Bavuma gave his team the desired start, stitching a 51-run opening partnership with Tony de Zorzi (22).

Matthew Breetzke joined Bavuma at the crease after the first wicket and scored 119 runs for the second wicket, bringing the team’s total to 170, before the Protease skipper was run out.

Bavuma departed after scoring 82 runs off 96 balls and hitting 13 boundaries. Heinrich Klaasen and Matthew Breetzke teamed forces to assault the Pakistani bowlers, amassing 68 runs in 56 balls before Khushdil Shah dismissed the former.

Wiaan Mulder (2) fell prey to Shaheen before Kyle Verreynne and Klaasen added a quick 78 runs from 48 balls for the fifth wicket.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 87 runs from 56 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and three sixes before Naseem Shah ended his stay at the crease.

Verreynne (44*) and Corbin Bosch (15) took their team’s total to 352-5 in their 50 overs.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets while Naseem Shah and Khushdil Shah bagged one each.