Pakistan ready for talks with India on all issues: Bilawal

WASHINGTON: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is leading diplomatic delegation, said that Pakistan is a country desiring peace and is ready to engage in dialogue with India on all issues.

Addressing a presser in Washington, the PPP chief said, “We are prepared to discuss all matters with India.” He said that India it took India a month to admit to losing its aircraft

Bilawal said that India is involvedt in terrorist activities within Pakistan, citing the arrest of Indian serving naval officer Kulbhushan Yadav in Balochistan as evidence.

He said that India is now using water as a weapon, describing the blocking of water for 240 million Pakistanis as an act of blatant aggression.

He said that as per the Indus Water Treaty, no country can unilaterally suspend the it, accusing India of deceiving both its people and the international community.

Bilawal took a jibe at Indian Prime Minister Narrendra Modi’s continuous threatening posture, noting that Indian media consistently spread falsehoods during Pakistan-India tensions.

“Terrorism is linked to no religion or nation; Pakistan remains the most affected country by this scourge,” he added.

“India has portrayed itself as the sole security provider in South Asia, with American taxpayers’ money subsidizing India’s economy and military-industrial complex. India receives U.S. dollars under the guise of being a so-called net security provider,” the PPP chief added.

Regarding the Pakistan-India conflict, he remarked that a five-day war exposed India’s true colors, proving it is not a security provider but a source of insecurity in South Asia.

Bilawal said that it was India which initiated the war on false premises and faced defeat, failing to protect its own aircraft despite claiming to ensure regional security.