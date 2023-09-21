Pakistan ready to work with US for prosperous future: PM Kakar

NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed the belief that a strong Pakistan-US relations can be a force for stability and progress in South Asia, ARY News reported.

He was addressing the prominent US-think tank Council on Foreign Relations, on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA session in New York.

The Prime Minister, however, said that enduring partnerships are not built overnight as they require patience, understanding and investment on both sides.

He said Pakistan stands ready to work with the United States and all partners, who share our vision of a peaceful and prosperous world, where cooperation triumphs over conflicts.

He expressed the optimism that US continued support and engagement will be crucial economically, diplomatically and in promoting people to people ties.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said shared value of democracy, human rights and rule of law has been the foundation of Pakistan-US enduring partnership spanning over decades and will continue to do so as we have revitalized this relationship.

On economic collaboration, the Prime Minister said the United States is our largest export destination with an impressive total of 8.4 billion dollars last year.

He said we have established a Special Investment Facilitation Council to make Pakistan an attractive destination for investment and innovation in key areas such as agriculture, mining and minerals, Information Technology, energy and defence production.

Talking about the climate change challenge, the Prime Minister said Pakistan contributes less than one percent of global Greenhouse gas emissions.

He said Pakistan is working hard to mitigate carbon emissions and transition to renewable but we and other developing nations cannot shoulder the burden alone. He said pursing climate justice requires a collective response with far greater actions and industrialized nations.

Commenting on the menace of terrorism, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the resurgence of this threat by dangerous entities like TTP is a matter of grave concern for Pakistan and the entire international community.

He welcomed the US direct engagement with the Afghan Government and said that Pakistan on its part would continue to push Afghan authorities to honour their commitments, including women rights, girls’ education and ensuring that Afghan soil is not used for terrorist attacks against other countries.

The Prime Minister further said that Pakistan remains desirous of peaceful relations with India, but our quest requires reciprocal sincerity by the Indian Government. He said measures taken by India in 2019 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have pushed our region into a dangerous and dark alley. He said the government and the people of Pakistan are deeply concerned about the deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK, including attempts by the BJP government to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He said the rising wave of Hindutva, inspired by anti-Muslim extremism in India and other minorities should be a matter of deep concern for the entire international community, including the United States.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urged the US Administration to persuade the Indian Government that without amicably resolving the Kashmir dispute as per the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, we cannot free the people of South Asia from perennial instability.