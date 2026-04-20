Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to Hosting US-Iran Dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to hosting talks between Iran and the United States, ARY News reported, citing official sources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level consultative meeting on Monday regarding the second round of negotiations between the US and Iran in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and other senior officials.

The participants discussed the current diplomatic situation following Iran’s refusal to attend the scheduled second round.

During the session, the Interior Minister briefed the Prime Minister on his recent meetings with the US and Iranian ambassadors.

Sources stated that the government reaffirmed its determination to facilitate the dialogue in Islamabad.

It was also agreed that Pakistan would remain in contact with Iranian authorities to ensure their participation in the upcoming talks.

Earlier, Iran said on Monday that no decision has yet been made on whether to participate in the next round of Islamabad talks with the United States, amid escalating tensions following the seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, speaking at a weekly press briefing, said Tehran has not finalised its position regarding the proposed negotiations in Islamabad.

“As of now, we have no agenda for the next round of negotiations, and no decision has been made in this regard,” he said, adding that Washington does not appear serious about pursuing diplomacy.

Baqaei accused the United States of engaging in a “blame game” rather than pursuing constructive engagement, adding that Iran could not expect honesty from Washington.

He also criticised both the US and Israel for alleged violations of international law, and called on global institutions, including the United Nations, to play a more effective role.

He further stated that Pakistan, as a mediator, had been informed of ceasefire violations, alleging that Washington used bases in neighbouring countries to carry out actions against Iran. He reiterated that Iran reserves the right to defend itself against external aggression.

The developments come hours after Donald Trump announced that US negotiators would travel to Pakistan ahead of a possible new round of talks.

Iran and the United States, along with Israel, are just days away from the end of the two-week ceasefire that halted the Middle East war, ignited by surprise US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.