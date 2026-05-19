Pakistan reaffirms desire for long-term partnership with AIIB

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday held meeting with Zou Jiyai, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and highlighted the government’s priorities for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Welcoming the incumbent AIIB President on her first visit to Pakistan as part of her consultation tour since assuming office, the Prime Minister underscored that, as one of the founding members of AIIB, Pakistan deeply valued its partnership with the bank. He appreciated AIIB’s continued support for Pakistan’s socio-economic development agenda.

He identified key areas for future collaboration with AIIB, including railways, agriculture and agro-based industry, regional connectivity, renewable and indigenous energy resources, as well as youth participation in IT and artificial intelligence.

The Prime Minister underscored ongoing policy reforms aimed at economic stability and long-term development, as well as the steps being taken to foster an investment-friendly environment. He noted that partnerships with leading multilateral financial institutions such as AIIB were vital for achieving these objectives. The Prime Minister expressed hope that the visit of the high-level delegation would further strengthen Pakistan’s relations with AIIB.

The President of AIIB thanked the government and people of Pakistan for the warm hospitality extended to her and the delegation. She recalled Pakistan’s valuable role during the establishment of the bank and appreciated the support and contributions made by Pakistan’s leadership, including the then Finance Minister and Prime Minister of Pakistan, during the formative phase of the institution.

She also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and acknowledged his strong commitment to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Stressing the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation, she expressed the bank’s keen interest in supporting Pakistan in strategic sectors in a programmatic way.

Zou Jiyai who was accompanied by a high-level delegation underscored that AIIB was keen to deepen collaboration with Pakistan in various sectors, including infrastructure development of railways and roads, regional and cross-border connectivity, IT and AI, digital infrastructure, and urban and rural development.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding cooperation and working closely to promote sustainable development, regional integration, and economic growth.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning & Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for EAD Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Minister of State for Finance/Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, and senior government officials also attended the meeting.