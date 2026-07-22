Pakistan has condemned the continued threats issued by the Houthis against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

In a statement issued in Islamabad today, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tahir Andrabi said such actions threaten regional security, undermine freedom of navigation, challenge the rules-based maritime order and jeopardize uninterrupted flow of global commerce.

He said threats against commercial shipping and trading with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, are unacceptable and violate established principles of international law.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan is particularly concerned by reports of threats directed against vessels engaged in lawful commercial trade with the Kingdom.

Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan has reaffirmed that any hostile act against Pakistani-flagged vessels or Pakistani maritime interests will be regarded as a grave threat to Pakistan’s national security and sovereign interests.

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He said consistent with the Charter of the United Nations and international law, Pakistan reserves its right to take all necessary measures, including lawful use of force, in the exercise of self-defence to protect its maritime assets and national interests.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan is also deeply concerned over attempts to drag the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into the conflict in the Middle East and reiterates its unwavering support for the security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said while remaining steadfast in its commitment to dialogue, diplomacy and regional de-escalation, Pakistan calls upon all parties to respect international law and ensure the safety and security of international maritime shipping.