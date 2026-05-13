Pakistan received $1.32 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after its Executive Board completed the third review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s 37-month EFF arrangement was approved on September 25, 2024, and is aimed at building resilience and enabling sustainable growth.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the IMF had approved the disbursement of $1.1bn under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and around $220 million under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

#SBP has received about US$1.3 billion under the IMF’s EFF and RSF programs The IMF Executive Board completed third review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) in its meeting held on 08 May 2026, and approved disbursement of SDR 760 million for Pakistan. Furthermore, the IMF… — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) May 13, 2026

“#SBP has received about US$1.3 billion under the IMF’s EFF and RSF programs

The IMF Executive Board completed third review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) in its meeting held on 08 May 2026, and approved disbursement of SDR 760 million for Pakistan. Furthermore, the IMF Executive Board has also approved disbursement of second tranche of SDR 154 million under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

Accordingly, SBP has received SDR 914 million (equivalent to about US$ 1.3 billion) under the EFF and RSF in value 12 May 2026 from the IMF.

The amount would be reflected in SBP’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending on 15 May 2026,” the SBP posted on its X account.