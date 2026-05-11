Pakistan receives $3.53 billion remittances in April 2026: SBP

KARACHI: Overseas Pakistanis remitted $3.53 billion in April 2026, the central bank has released the figure of remittances received in last month.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stated that the remittances from the Pakistanis abroad marked an 11.4% increase compared to the same month last year.

“This figure, however, reflects a 7.6% decline on a month-on-month basis in comparison to March 2026” the SBP revealed.

The bank said that the overall, cumulative remittances for the first 10 months of FY26, from July to April, reached $33.9 billion, showing an 8.5% increase compared to the previous fiscal year.

In the first 10 months of FY25, from July to April, remittances reached $31.2 billion, state bank said.

The largest contributor to the remittances in April 2026 was Saudi Arabia, with $841.7 million, followed by the United Arab Emirates with $734.7 million.

The overseas Pakistanis from the UK sent $563.7 million in April, while $317.6 million remittances received from the United States, central bank stated.