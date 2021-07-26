Pakistan receives 3 mln more doses of Covid-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD: A foreign airlines flight carrying a consignment of three million doses of coronavirus vaccine has landed at Islamabad Airport, citing sources ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, the vaccine doses sent through COVAX arrangement, the United Nations vaccine-sharing mechanism.

The United States had earlier announced to send three million more doses of Moderna coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan. Pakistan had previously received 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through COVAX on July 17.

The vaccine consignment will solve the problem of the people waiting to be vaccinated to travel abroad.

The United States made vaccine will also help to vaccinate the patients of chronic diseases with weak immunity.

The COVAX had earlier sent a consignment of 1.24 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Moderna vaccine landed in Pakistan today is the 5th consignment of Covid-19 vaccine provided by the vaccine alliance, sources said.

The vaccine alliance has provided 50,80,620 doses of corona vaccine to Pakistan till now including 2.480 million shots of AstraZeneca vaccine.

COVAX vaccine arrangement had earlier provided 2.5 mln Moderna doses and 100,600 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech shots, according to sources.

Pakistan has been a member of the COVAX vaccine alliance, which is expected to provide free Covid-19 vaccine for 20 percent population of the country, sources added.