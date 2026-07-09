KARACHI: Remittances from overseas Pakistanis increased by 8.6 per cent during the fiscal year 2025-26, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The country received a total of $41.6 billion in remittances during the current fiscal year, compared to $38.3 billion received during fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the SBP, remittances amounted to $3.5 billion in June 2026, showing a 2 per cent increase compared with the same period.

However, compared with May 2026, remittances recorded a decline of 18.3 per cent in June.

Saudi Arabia remained the largest contributor in June, sending $829.6 million in remittances. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) contributed $792.2 million, while the United Kingdom sent $514.9 million.

Read more: Remittances rise 9.2% to $38.1 bln in 11 months of FY2025-26: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) apprised that cash inflows from IT freelancers during the current fiscal year ticked up by 49 per cent to reach $959 million, compared to the same period last fiscal year.

During the first 10 months of the previous fiscal year, IT freelancers had generated $642 million in foreign exchange.

Concurrently, overall Pakistani IT exports blossomed, surpassing the $3 billion mark during the first 10 months of the current financial year (2025–2026).