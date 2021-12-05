Pakistan receives another 2.2 mln Pfizer vaccine doses

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received 2.2 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine via the COVAX mechanism, the United States Embassy in Islamabad said in a Twitter statement.

The US Embassy has stated that 2.2 million additional doses of the American vaccine has arrived in Pakistan today.

“Our commitment to COVID-19 response efforts in #Pakistan continues. Today the U.S. donated an additional 2.2 million Pfizer vaccine doses to Pakistan via the #COVAX mechanism. This donation will complement the impressive campaign to vaccinate all Pakistanis. #USPAK”

Pakistan has been determined to defence the country from Covid-19 and this donation will complement the impressive campaign to vaccinate all Pakistanis, the US embassy said.

In October the US mission stated that the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US to Pakistan reached to 15.8 million. The US is the single largest contributor supporting COVAX efforts toward global COVID-19 vaccine access, added the embassy.

