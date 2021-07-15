Pakistan receives 1.5mn Covid vaccine doses from China

ISLAMABAD: Another consignment of 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China reached Islamabad today, ARY News reported.

A special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), carrying the Sinovac vaccine consignment landed at Islamabad International Airport on Thursday.

Pakistan has purchased 1.5 million doses of Sinovac from China’s vaccine maker, sources said.

Earlier, Pakistan had received a batch of two million vaccine doses on July 13.

According to sources, the country would receive 15 million doses of various COVID vaccines during the ongoing month. Pakistan has so far received 8.5 mln doses of coronavirus vaccines from various sources in July.

The country has already received two million doses of China’s Sinopharm and four million shots of Sinovac vaccines apart of 2.5 mln doses of US-made Moderna vaccine. according to sources.

The sources earlier said that 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine purchased by Pakistan will also reach Islamabad in July while the country would also receive a consignment of Astra Zeneca vaccine under the Covax.