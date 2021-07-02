Pakistan receives 2.5mn doses of Moderna COVID vaccine from US

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday received 2.5 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States at Islamabad International Airport, ARY NEWS reported.

These vaccines are being delivered to the Pakistani people in partnership with the COVAX global vaccine initiative, UNICEF, and the Government of Pakistan, a statement issued from the US Embassy in Pakistan read.

Today, 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States arrived at Islamabad International Airport. The vaccines will be delivered to the Pakistani people in partnership w/ COVAX, @UNICEF & the @GovtofPakistan.



“The United States Mission to Pakistan is pleased to share these safe and effective vaccines with the people of Pakistan,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler.

“These vaccines will save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both our countries. A vaccinated public will also help bring back the economic and social interactions.”

The statement further shared that the United States has already delivered nearly US$50 million in COVID assistance through their partnership with the Pakistani government in addition to the vaccine received today.

The new shipment will end the troubles of overseas Pakistanis for getting US-made COVID-19 jabs prior to travelling abroad.

The doses will be administered to overseas Pakistanis and people who are suffering from chronic diseases on a priority basis, sources told ARY News. The US-made Moderna vaccine is also approved by Saudi Arabia, Gulf states, Europe and the United States (US).

The Covax had also provided stocks of Pfizer-​BioNTech and Astrazeneca vaccines including 100,600 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 1,238,000 doses of Astrazeneca vaccine. A shipment of 18 million doses of coronavirus vaccine had also arrived in Pakistan, sources added.