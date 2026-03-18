Pakistan receives petrol, crude oil tankers at Port Qasim

KARACHI: The arrival of petrol and crude oil tankers continues at Port Qasim, Karachi as Pakistan government is securing fuel amid Middle East crisis.

According to details, two petrol shipments and one diesel-laden tanker have recently reached the port, while additional vessels carrying petrol and crude oil are currently stationed at the outer anchorage awaiting clearance.

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Among the arrivals, MT Khairpur delivered 60,000 tonnes of petrol from Fujairah, while MT Sunny Liger brought in a further 26,000 tonnes from the same location.

Another vessel, MT NCC Reem, anchored with 38,000 tonnes of petrol.

Meanwhile, several tankers have completed offloading operations and departed. MT Torm Damini discharged 37,000 metric tonnes of petrol before leaving the port, while MT Nave Atropos completed the delivery of 53,000 metric tonnes.

MT Sapporo II also departed after unloading 55,000 metric tonnes of petrol. Additionally, MT Maritime Amity delivered 43,000 metric tonnes of diesel before sailing.

However, sources said that MT Sea Clipper, carrying 34,000 tonnes of petrol, remains at the outer anchorage and has yet to receive a berth due to financial constraints.

The continued movement of fuel shipments highlights ongoing efforts to maintain petroleum supplies amid rising demand.

Earlier, the government increased the price of kerosene oil by Rs39.20 per litre while keeping petrol prices unchanged for the week ending March 20.

With fresh price notification, Kerosene, commonly described as the poor man’s fuel, has become the most expensive consumer product at Rs358 per litre and has seen the highest increase among all fuels since March 7.