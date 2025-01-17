Pakistan records $1.21bn current account surplus in six months

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account surplus reached US$1.21 billion from July to December in the current fiscal year (2024-25), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

According to the central bank, this marked a substantial improvement compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, which saw a deficit of US$1.039 billion.

Pakistan’s current account surplus has been steadily improving, with a surplus of US$582 million in December 2024 and US$684 million in November 2024.

Earlier on Thursday, the SBP reported that the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 16.45billion as of 10th January 2025.

According to the SBP, the foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at US$ 11.7 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are US$ 4. 7 billion during the period.

“During the week ended on 10-Jan-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 30 million to US$ 11,725.0 million,” the central bank added