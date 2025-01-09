Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 16.37bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves were recorded at US$16.37 billion during the week ended on January 3, ARY News reported citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP decreased by US$ 15 million to US$ 11.69 billion during the period, the central bank said in a statement.

During the week ended on January 3, Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$4.68 billion.

“During the week ended on 03-Jan-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 15 million to US$ 11,695.2 million,” the SBP added.

Earlier it was reported that Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves were recorded at US$16.4 billion during the week ended on December 27.

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP decreased by US$ 143 million to US$ 11.71 billion during that time, the central bank said in a statement.

During the same period, Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$4.6 billion.

“During the week ended on 27-Dec-2024, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 143 million to US$ 11,710.5 million due to external debt repayment,” the central bank added.