Thursday, January 2, 2025
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 16.4bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves were recorded at US$16.4 billion during the week ended on December 27, ARY News reported citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP decreased by US$ 143 million to US$ 11.71 billion during that time, the central bank said in a statement.

During the same period, Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$4.6 billion.

“During the week ended on 27-Dec-2024, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 143 million to US$ 11,710.5 million due to external debt repayment,” the SBP added.

Earlier last week, it was reported that Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 16,371.5 million as of December 20, 2024.

According to the SBP, foreign reserves held by the central bank during the period stood at US$ 11.8 billion whereas net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at US$ 4.5 billion.

“During the week ended on December 20, 2024, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 228 million to US$ 11,853.5 million due to external debt repayments,” the central bank added.

