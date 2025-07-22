Pakistan records 73% increase in monsoon rains in 2025: PDMA

LAHORE: Pakistan has experienced a 73% increase in monsoon rainfall this year, reflecting the country’s rapidly shifting climate patterns and increasing vulnerability to natural disasters, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab.

On Tuesday, PDMA Punjab Director General Irfan Ali Kathiya stated that the country received 73% more rainfall than the seasonal average.

“As a result of heavy downpours, 165 fatalities have been reported across Punjab so far,” he revealed. “The majority of these deaths were caused by lightning strikes, electrocution, and drowning.”

Irfan Kathiya warned that 4 to 5 more rain spells are expected in the coming days, and preparations have already been made to deal with any potential emergencies.

“The Punjab government will provide assistance to the families of the deceased in accordance with its established policy,” he added.

Due to the intensified rains, there is an increased risk of urban flooding in various districts, including Lahore. Authorities have been instructed to remain on high alert.

The PDMA Director General also appealed to the public to exercise caution during rainfall, especially by avoiding low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Earlier, the NDMA on Tuesday said 221 people have been killed and more than 500 others injured in incidents linked to nearly a month of heavy monsoon rains in country.

“Since June 26 up to July 21, 221 people have lost their lives, including 104 children and 40 women,” a spokesperson from the national disaster management agency told AFP.

Due to the recent monsoon rains in the country, five more people have lost their lives in the past 24 hours.

The NDMA in its updated report said, the dead included two men and three children. Ten people sustained injuries in rain-related incidents.

The report stated that heavy rains have completely destroyed more than 804 houses.