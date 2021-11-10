Pakistan records 8 Covid deaths, 554 fresh cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 554 more cases of Covid-19 while eight people died of the infection during the previous 24 hours.

As many as 46,128 samples were tested during this period, out of which 554 turned out to be positive, showing the national positivity rate of 1.2 per cent, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,566 after eight more people succumbed to the viral disease. The number of critical Covid-19 patients has come down to 1,167.

— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 10, 2021

On Tuesday, Pakistan recorded less than 1 per cent positivity ratio for the first time since March 2020 as a mere 400 new cases emerged when 42,373 samples were tested.

The National Command and Operation Centre has asked the provinces to take steps for expediting the pace of COVID-19 vaccination. Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Major General Zafar Iqbal jointly chaired a session of the NCOC, which was also attended by Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

It expressed satisfaction over the Covid vaccination drive in the country and praised citizens for following coronavirus SOPs that helped the government curb the spread of the virus.

