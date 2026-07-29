Pakistan register unwanted Test record

Pakistan’s defeat to the West Indies in the opening Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy has seen the visitors enter the record books for the wrong reasons, as they registered their longest losing streak away from home in Test cricket.

The 90-run defeat on Tuesday marked Pakistan’s eighth consecutive loss in overseas Tests, surpassing all previous unwanted records in the nation’s red-ball history.

Pakistan’s struggles on foreign soil have stretched over more than two years, with the streak beginning during their tour of Australia in the 2023-24 season.

Since then, the Green Shirts have failed to secure a single away Test victory across tours of Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and now the West Indies.

The slide started with a 3-0 series whitewash in Australia, where Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

Their fortunes did not improve in South Africa as Pakistan were edged out by two wickets in Centurion before suffering a crushing 10-wicket defeat in Cape Town during the 2024-25 season.

A tour of Bangladesh in May 2026 brought further disappointment as the visitors lost both Tests, going down by 104 runs in Dhaka and 78 runs in Sylhet.

The losing sequence was extended in Trinidad after Pakistan failed to chase a target of 211 against the West Indies. Despite entering the final innings with the match still in the balance, the tourists collapsed for just 120, handing the hosts a memorable victory.