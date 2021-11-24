Pakistan registers 350 more COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 350 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 1,282,860.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data, a total of 38,038 samples were tested during this period, out of which 350 turned out to be positive.

Statistics 24 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 38,038

Positive Cases: 350

Positivity %: 0.92%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 1007 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 24, 2021

The infection rate slightly rose to 0.92 per cent to 0.89% against the previous day.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,677 after nine more people succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours. The number of coronavirus patients in critical care in hospitals across the country has come down to 1,007.

Last week, the Natio­nal Command and Operation Centre decided to establish call centers and chatbots to reach the people eligible for Covid-19 vaccination. The decision came at a meeting of the NCOC chaired by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar.

The NCOC directed all stakeholders to beef up vaccination measures after measles and rubella campaign so a maximum number of eligible population is inoculated.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!