Pakistan registers 40 more coronavirus-related deaths

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus claimed 40 more lives across Pakistan during the PAST 24 hours, lifting the overall tally of fatalities to 27,246.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 51,348 samples were tested, out of which 2,167 turned out to be positive for the viral disease.

Statistics 20 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,348

Positive Cases: 2167

Positivity % : 4.22%

Deaths : 40

Patients on Critical Care: 4840 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 20, 2021

The country’s tally of infections rose to 1,226,008 after 2,167 new cases were reported.

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 4.22 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 4.68 per cent, the NCOC said, adding the number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in the country stands at 4,840.

Pakistan has conducted 18,903,808 tests to diagnose COVID-19 so far.