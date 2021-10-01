Pakistan registers 56 more coronavirus deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 56 more deaths during the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus, lifting the overall number of fatalities to 27,785.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 1,246,538 after the emergence of 1,411 fresh cases.

Statistics 1 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,049

Positive Cases: 1411

Positivity %: 2.87%

Deaths : 56

Patients on Critical Care: 3649 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 1, 2021

Pakistan has conducted 40,049 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 1,411 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.87 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 3.30 percent.

3,649 patients are still said to be critical across the country, while 1,169,566 have regained their health.

The Punjab government has imposed lockdown in different districts having low Covid vaccination rate with effect from October 1 (today) The Punjab health secretary on Thursday had announced that the lockdown restrictions would be imposed from October 1 to October 15 in all districts of the province except Rawalpindi due to the high vaccination rate. Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said in a statement that businesses and markets would be allowed to be opened by 10:00 pm and Sunday would be observed as a holiday.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!