Pakistan registers 82 more COVID-19 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 3,480 new cases of the COVID-19, during the last 24 hours, pushing the overall number of infections to 1,201,367, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

With 82 more deaths, during the said period, the death toll rose to 26,662.

Statistics 11 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 63,181

Positive Cases: 3480

Positivity % : 5.50%

Deaths : 82

Patients on Critical Care: 5373 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 11, 2021

A total of 63,181 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 3,480 turned out to be positive, taking the country’s caseload to 1,201,367.

A decline was recorded in the positivity rate to 5.5% as compared to yesterday’s 6.03 per cent, the NCOC said.

The number of patients recovering from the infection climbed to 1,079,867.

Yesterday, NCOC head Asad Umar had said as many as 50 million citizens received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while more than 20 million had been fully vaccinated against the viral disease.

“In the early days of the vaccination campaign we had set a daunting target of vaccinating 7 crore people by the end of this year,” the planning and development minister had said in a post on his official Twitter handle.