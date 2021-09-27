Pakistan registers increase in cotton prices

KARACHI: Cotton prices have increased by Rs700 per maund in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday quoting cotton ginners association.
Earlier in the month of April, the federal cabinet had rejected an Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) proposal to allow the import of cotton and sugar from India.
Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a meeting of the cabinet through video link from his Bani Gala residence. During the meeting, the then Finance Minister Hammad Azhar gave a detailed briefing on the decision of the ECC to import sugar and wheat from India.
However, the federal cabinet rejected the ECC’s decision to import sugar and wheat from India.