Pakistan registers increase in cotton prices

KARACHI: Cotton prices have increased by Rs700 per maund in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday quoting cotton ginners association.

According to the Chairman Pakistan cotton ginners association, the prices of cotton are increasing in the international market. In the last two days, the cotton prices have increased by six cents per pound in the United States. The prices of cotton are also increasing in neighbouring countries China and India. After the increase of Rs700, the price of cotton has reached 13,800 per maund.