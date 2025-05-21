web analytics
Pakistan ‘reports’ two more polio cases

By Jahangir Khan
TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered two more polio cases in 2025, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources at the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to details, polio cases emerged in Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Lakki Marwat, the virus was detected in a 26-month-old girl residing in Union Council Bakhmal Ahmad Zai, Sarai Naurang tehsil. Symptoms first appeared on April 22, according to sources.

In Bannu, a 40-month-old boy from Union Council Sain Tanga, Sub-Division Wazir, began exhibiting polio symptoms on May 1.

Sources added that no comprehensive polio campaign has been conducted in UC Sain Tanga since October 2023.

Local resistance remains a significant hurdle, as many parents reportedly refuse to administer polio drops to their children, making it difficult for vaccination teams to access the area.

Also read: Afghanistan outpacing Pakistan in polio eradication efforts: Health Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence in Pakistan’s ability to eliminate polio through collective efforts. He further said that comprehensive and effective security arrangements have been made to protect polio teams.

Besides, he emphasized the importance of public awareness and mobilization in the fight against the poliovirus.

The Prime Minister also extended his gratitude to international partners, including the World Health Organization and the Gates Foundation, for their continued support in the government’s efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

