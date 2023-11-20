Pakistan reiterates support for diplomatic efforts to end violence in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support to diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the violence in Gaza and stopping the brutality unleashed by Israel on innocent Palestinians.

The prime minister made these remarks during his meeting with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliky, who called on him at the Prime Minister’s House, PM Office Media Wing said.

PM Kakar conveyed his deep appreciation for the Saudi leadership for hosting the OIC Extraordinary Summit earlier this month to discuss the situation in Gaza.

He lauded the role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in building historic consensus among the Arab and Islamic countries.

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza, which killed 1,200 Israelis, according to officials.

Israel blockaded the strip and launched a brutal assault, which has since killed more than 12,000 Palestinians, including 5,000 children. While the death toll mounts and thousands of other civilians remain at risk in Gaza, Israel has repeatedly refused calls for a ceasefire.

India has condemned Hamas and airlifted aid to Egypt for Palestinian civilians from the besieged Gaza Strip.