Pakistan rejects baseless allegations levelled by Indian Army

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday rejected “baseless allegations” levelled by the Indian Army through a “dossier” reported by Indian media.

Some Indian media outlets while quoting Indian Army’s 33-page dossier reported that Pakistan is allegedly aiding militants to infiltrate across the border for “terror activities”.

“We out-rightly reject this false and fabricated so-called dossier, the reported contents of which have been crafted using disinformation, fake assertions and insinuations that seek to divert the world’s attention from India’s own brazen and well-documented campaign of state- terrorism and widespread human rights violations in illegally occupied Kashmir,” the FO said in a statement.

The FO spokesperson said that numerous instances have been reported where direct links between the India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and perpetrators of violence in IIOJK, Udaipur and elsewhere had unearthed.

“Pakistan has regularly shared with the world irrefutable evidence of Indian occupation forces’ gross and widespread violations of human rights abetted by draconian laws in the IIOJK through comprehensive, evidence-based dossiers,” the statement added.

It further said that these compilations have extensively documented the truth behind India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan.

“It is regrettable that India has chosen to present fictional accounts to divert attention from its own failures instead of fulfilling its obligations under international law and ensuring that the people of IIOJK are granted their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and as per their wishes,” it added.

The FO asked India to carry out introspection with a view to putting its own house in order. “The mischievous Indian attempts at masquerading as a victim of terrorism and leveling baseless terrorism-related allegations against Pakistan stand fully exposed,” the statement added.

